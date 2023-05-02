Residents of the Papillion La Vista Community Schools should remember to return their mail-in ballot by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.

Voters are asked to consider a package of major improvements to several schools along with security upgrades across the district.

The bond issue before voters would cost $129.9 million. Among the expenses built into that number is land for a fourth middle school and another elementary school, along with a long list of improvements to existing buildings.

Most of the money — $56.9 million — would go toward elementary school security and food preparation. The new elementary school, located at 99th and Prospect streets, would help ease pressure at Prairie Queen Elementary School.

“We strongly encourage all of our district residents to get out and vote,” Superintendent Andy Rikli said.

Need more details? Visit plcschools.org/bondissue.