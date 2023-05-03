Jest, joust and bring the whole clan to The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska, returning to Bellevue Berry Farm for the first two weekends of May.

According to the Renaissance Festival of Nebraska Facebook page, the first weekend is themed "Viking Magic" and the following weekend is "Celtic Romance."

For the 15th year, the Berry Farm will transform into a 15th-century village, complete with a royal estate and pavilion, blacksmith shop, a mead-tasting barn, pirate cove and, of course, a "soggy bottom bog."

Seven stages will host performances by Renaissance actors. Weekend one will have Renaissance entertainment like knight jousts, royals and pirates mixed in with Norse entertainment, including Thor's "hammer schlaggen," a maypole dance and a Viking horn blower.

Seventy-five vendors will be selling everything from mugs to handcrafted weapons and costumes, perfect for those who forgot their chain mail at home.

You can visit the Renaissance Festival May 6-7 and May 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. One-day tickets for adults are $14, children's tickets are $8 and groups are $10. For tickets and more information visit the RenFestNebraska website.

Free parking is available with shuttle service, or $5 paid parking closer to the entrance.

A full map and schedule of events is available on the event website.