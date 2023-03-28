Janet Rentko, beloved columnist of this newspaper, died Thursday, March 16, at age 80.

Our staff wants to extend our condolences and share more details about her life.

Rentko was born in Bronx, New York, and was a 1963 graduate of the Lenox Hill Hospital of Nursing and Marymount Manhattan College. She worked at Lenox Hill from graduation until 1979, when she moved to Omaha. She served as president of the Lenox Hill Alumnae Association for nine years.

Rentko, who cared for her mother as she navigated Parkinson’s disease, moved to the Omaha area with her mother to be closer to sister, Mary Perry, and her family in 1979.

“They were here for my children growing up. She was really good with the kids,” Perry said. “She was a very good aunt. She stayed close with my son Andrew and his wife (Jennifer) and our granddaughter, Julianna. She really sort of adopted them as her own, even though she had no children.”

She joined St. Gerald Catholic Church, starting her “longtime relationship with Ralston,” she wrote in 2010. In 2004, after retiring from the Omaha VA Medical Center, where she worked as the evening nursing supervisor, Rentko was introduced to the Ralston Senior Center by Millie Renno, where she slowly became more and more involved.

“She really loved working the evening shift at the VA, but when it was time to retire, she just found other things to do,” Perry said. “Janet was a very giving person. She would help people if they needed it.”

Rentko was an active member of the Ralston Senior Center, where she volunteered three days a week leading exercise classes, among many other things.

She also volunteered at St. Gerald’s, serving as a lector as well as leading the Friends on Q senior group.

“Good thing I retired from the VA medical Center in July 2004 — I really don’t have time to work,” she wrote in that first column.

Rentko later discovered the La Vista Senior Center, where she enjoyed many activities and events.

“She just loved part of the community,” Perry said. “When she moved here, she really got into it. New York is a big city and kind of impersonal. I think she really liked the different organizations and things she could take part in here, and meet all these new friends through what she was doing. Even if she just met a person once, she considered them a friend.”

She spent nearly 13 years writing a column for this newspaper group.

Bev Sadler originally wrote the Senior Scene column for the Ralston Recorder, retiring from the column in January 2010. Rentko suggested bringing it back, as many expressed they missed reading about the local senior happenings.

Rentko became the successor and her first column was published in the July 14, 2010, issue of the Recorder. Her column ran through May 26, 2021, the final issue of the Ralston Recorder newspaper.

Alongside the Ralston senior happenings, she had been covering the La Vista Senior Center since 2020, as that senior center had opened back up from the coronavirus pandemic, while the Ralston Senior Center didn’t reopen until June 2021.

“The La Vista Senior Center has helped a number of seniors maintain their sanity during the past year with the restrictions of the pandemic,” she wrote in 2021.

When the Recorder closed, Rentko’s column immediately began publishing in the Papillion Times, which also included coverage of La Vista, on June 9, 2021.

When that paper was recently consolidated with the Bellevue Leader and Gretna Breeze, residents across the county began receiving Rentko’s column in the Sarpy County Times.

“She loved to write and providing all this information to people,” Perry said. “Even letting people have their names in the paper — people really enjoyed seeing their name and she enjoyed doing that for them.”

Rentko enjoyed traveling and making numerous trips to Europe with the Marianist Mission group. She visited many countries, including England, Ireland, Scotland, Turkey, Russia, Spain, France, Germany, Poland, Italy, Austria, Greece, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

“We went on trips together, when I was younger,” Perry said. “She really loved to travel.”

Rentko enjoyed the theater and was a longtime member of the Omaha Community Playhouse and a supporter of the Ralston Community Theatre.

“She just really liked to be involved with the community, even the Community Playhouse,” Perry said. “She got involved with that and it was through her that I joined. One Christmas, she gave us some tickets to the playhouse. We really liked it and we’re still members today.”

Rentko showed such grace and vigor for life, even as she navigated a losing battle with cancer.

When she got sick, I went and visited her at her Ralston home, bringing her a care package I had put together on behalf of our staff. It was the first and only time I visited with Janet in person.

She asked if she could start her column back up; she was feeling better and missing it so.

Having that personal connection made our sporadic emails and phone calls that much more enjoyable. I had already read her column each week for about seven years by then.

Any time we would connect, Janet expressed so much gratitude for us “allowing” her to continue her column. It always warmed my heart, that she showed such kindness/gratitude, while all along it was her that had been doing me a service.

She found community, happiness and enjoyment through writing her column. Both she and her column will be deeply missed by our staff as well as our readers.

In her final columns, Rentko thanked the community and her friends for their “loving and support.”

She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Johanna Rentko, and soulmate Charles Langgle.

A wake was held Monday, March 27, and a burial Mass was set for Tuesday, March 28 at 10 a.m. at St. Gerald Catholic Church.