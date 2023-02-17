The Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce is adding six satellite offices across the area with the aim of offering easy access to many of its members.

“Our membership is growing strongly along with the county itself,” chamber president Karen Gibler said in a news release. “While that’s exciting, what is most important to us is to ensure our team can provide the same level of attention, focus and high-quality resources in the face of that growth.”

The six satellite offices will be in Bellevue, Springfield, Gretna, La Vista, Omaha and an additional location in Papillion. Chamber staff will work out of these offices during select days of the week to better facilitate meetings between chamber staff and the community.

Chamber staff presence in additional offices throughout the county will make membership outreach and support even more robust. Its main office in Papillion will remain staffed at regular hours throughout the week.

The chamber plans to start working from the satellite office in March. Specific office hours and days will be announced at a later date.

The location of the Omaha office is still to be determined. The other locations are:

• Metropolitan Community College Sarpy Center, 9110 Giles Road, La Vista

• Bellevue University, 1000 Galvin Road S., Bellevue

• Springfield Memorial Library, 665 Main St.

• Pinnacle Bank, 1200 Golden Gate Drive, Papillion

• Hillcrest Silver Ridge, 20332 Hackberry Drive, Gretna