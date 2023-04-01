Caze Concussion Institute celebrated its second year with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, March 28.

Dr. Todd Caze, a sports neuropsychologist, said in a news release that he offers a new approach to concussion care.

"At CCI, we see concussions all day, every day," he said in a news release. "The response from the community has been remarkable in the last year.”

Jason Doll of Think Whole Person Healthcare said there's a huge need for CCI's practice.

"Dr. Caze offers a treatment service that our community does not have," Doll said.

CCI is located at 7100 W. Center Road in Omaha. Find more information at cazeinstitute.com.