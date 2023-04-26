The Sarpy Chamber Foundation is accepting applications for $1,000 grants for nonprofits that are members of the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re grateful to be in a community with so many unique and robust nonprofit organizations, and we’re especially grateful to be in a position to help further some of their missions with these grants,” said Karen Gibler, president of the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve seen first-hand how these nonprofits change lives and better the community, and it’s an honor to help them through the Sarpy Chamber Foundation.”

Organizations must be a registered 501(c)(3) and describe how the grant would be used by their organization to positively impact the community, according to an announcement.

Applications are being accepted and are due May 8. The chamber has an advisory committee of its board of directors that will determine recipients.

Apply at sarpychamber.org/form/view/29436.