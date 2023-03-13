A lot of work remained for Nebraska lawmakers as they approach Wednesday's halfway point of the legislative session.

Speaker John Arch told a crowd gathered Friday morning at Bellevue University's Military and Veteran Services Center that social issues have mostly captured the headlines. The legislative body has faced constant filibustering in protest of Legislative Bill 574, which would ban gender-altering health care to Nebraskans under age 19.

"We're almost halfway through our session, and we've probably about 10% of our work done," Arch said. "We're a representative form of government, and what you're seeing in Lincoln is that. Our country is polarized, our country is divided, particularly around some very hot social issues, and it is a challenge in the relationships in the Legislature then to manage that and to continue to work towards a common goal."

Arch noted that the Legislature is required to pass a budget, which he said will be put out between Day 70 and Day 80 — currently scheduled for early to mid-May — which "is going to be very compressed." He also highlighted a package of bills related to taxes and school funding that are expected to be a focus of legislative debate.

A bill on how to implement a constitutional amendment requiring voter identification at the polls is another thorny issue that lawmakers will have to resolve.

"We wend our committees around the end of this month, and we will begin all day debates for two weeks," Arch said. "Then beginning April 11, we will begin all day and evening, and then we'll run that to the end of the session. So we've got a lot of time left, and so we'll be doing an awful lot of work in a very short period of time."

Arch's comments came during a legislative coffee organized by the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce. Two Bellevue state senators, Rick Holdcroft and Rita Sanders, joined Arch at the event. Two more legislative coffees are scheduled: April 7 at Hillcrest Country Estates Grand Lodge and Villas and May 12 at 88 Tactical.

Holdcroft is new to the Legislature and has seven bills moving this session. Sanders was elected in 2020 and has eight bills, including one that is part of Gov. Jim Pillen's education funding package.

"That's one that I've got to get over the finish line," Sanders said. "Schools have been paying attention. Superintendents have been paying attention. It's really hard keeping all of the schools happy, but we hope to get there."

Sanders also introduced LB 3 on behalf of Sarpy County. The bill sets a deadline for reporting bond elections to county assessors that mirrors the deadline for reporting annexations, providing sufficient time for county assessors to build new tax districts.

The county is also working with Sanders on LB 4, which would make it easier for disabled veterans to receive a homestead exemption by requiring applications only every five years.

Holdcroft's priority bill is LB 769, which would provide financial support for the Unified Southern Sarpy Wastewater System to help with increased costs as the cities and county work to expand developable land.

"Because of inflation and changing costs and delays, they're running a little short — about $60 million," Holdcroft said. "We actually had to reduce the ask down to $15 million — tried to cover the interest essentially on the loan."

Holdcroft is also seeking a speaker priority designation for LB 580, which would allow land that's continually farmed to maintain its valuation as agricultural land until such a time as it's commercially developed.

The bill comes after Gretna's annexation of land several years ago, which included hundreds of acres of ag land, which lost their special valuation as a result of their annexation into Gretna city limits.

"We're seeing significant, significant property valuation for those farmers, and so this bill would essentially do away with the boundaries," Holdcroft said.

Arch said he has two bills, as speakers don't typically introduce much legislation. His personal priority is a package of reforms related to the fallout of the investigative committee he led into the Saint Francis Ministries child welfare services contract.

"I also introduced another one that has to do with sharing of educational information on court-involved youth," Arch said.

Arch was asked how to address filibusters and other delaying tactics, such as implementing rule changes in the Legislature.

"You could stop filibusters with changing the rules," Arch said. "But our rules in the Legislature are written to protect the minority voice. That's really what the rules do. They make sure that whoever is in the majority doesn't stop the minority voice."

Arch said lawmakers need to balance getting work done without silencing that voice. He said he expects proposed rule changes next year, if not an attempt to change them with the vote of 30 senators this session, particularly when it comes to filibustering priority motions.

"We have to be very careful that we don't use the rules to stop minority voice," Arch said.