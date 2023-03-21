The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners has signed off on a settlement with four local school districts.

The board voted 4-0 at its Tuesday, March 21, meeting to a proposed resolution of allegations the county insufficiently distributed payments from the Omaha Public Power District made in lieu of taxes from 2018 to 2020.

The county is facing a lawsuit over the distributions filed in December 2021. The deal would reduce the about $6.5 million in underpayments to about $2.7 million.

“We appreciate the open dialogue between the County Attorney’s Office and the school districts and their good-faith work toward this resolution,” board chair Angi Burmeister said in a statement after the meeting.

If approved by all parties and accepted by the Sarpy County District Court, the agreement stipulates that over the next five years:

• Springfield Platteview Community Schools receives $1,967,665.35.

• Gretna Public Schools receives $183,549.75

• Millard Public Schools receives $349,868.55.

• Omaha Public Schools receives $214,536.10.

Springfield Platteview is the only district that would receive money toward its general fund and the only one that would receive all missed payments. All four districts would receive payments to their bond funds as well as capital improvement and/or building funds.

Bonnie Moore, chief deputy county attorney, told the commissioners that approval is still pending from the Omaha and Millard school boards, with votes expected in the coming weeks. Both of those districts serve Sarpy County students despite being based in Omaha.

The Gretna and Springfield school boards have already voted to approve the agreement.

On March 9, 2021, the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts reported that, for the 2018 through 2020 distribution years, the following errors were made:

• Bellevue Public Schools received an extra $2,306,556.

• Sarpy County received an extra $1,144,335.

• City of Bellevue received an extra $1,219,220.

• Papillion La Vista Community Schools received an extra $946,054.

• City of Papillion received an extra $531,221.

• City of La Vista received an extra $373,429.

• Gretna Public Schools was underpaid $721,774.

• Omaha Public Schools was underpaid $1,437,684

• Springfield Platteview Community Schools was underpaid $1,967,665.

• Millard Public Schools was underpaid $2,393,675.

In addition, the City of Gretna was underpaid $12 while the City of Springfield was shorted just $5, according to the state auditor's office. The discrepancies in payments were the fault of the county treasurer's office, the auditor's office alleged.

Along with other problems at the Sarpy County Treasurer's Office, the report prompted the removal of Brian Zuger, who was accused of failing to carry out the duties of his office, in April 2021. Trace Jones was named county treasurer and later won election to the office.

A similar issue involving payments in lieu of taxes was later discovered in Douglas County. Under state statutes, OPPD directs 5% of its gross revenues to counties, cities and school districts where it sells electricity.

Moore told the county board that work is still underway to reach resolutions with the other public entities beyond the four school districts that filed the lawsuit.

Commissioner Don Kelly praised Moore and her legal team, as well as Jones and his staff, for working on a resolution with the school districts.

"I think it's hard to get two parties to agree to something, but to get five with different agendas, different motivations and different desires to agree on something is a pretty significant accomplishment," Kelly said. "Job well done, folks."