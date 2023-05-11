A Sarpy County community began building a county courthouse before there was even a public vote on where to put the county seat.

Later, county residents would write checks for their county bills or other such matters on a table authorities had confiscated for use in illegal activities like gambling.

To study the history of Sarpy County would not be complete without a look back at the origins of its courthouses, of which there have been four of them, as fourth graders in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools are learning during their annual Pioneer Day tours.

Sarpy County was founded in 1857 after breaking away from Douglas County with Bellevue as the county seat. Officials found a two-story brick structure near where Mission and Main streets now intersect and selected it as the first courthouse, said Ben Justman, executive director of the Sarpy County Museum.

The building housed a bank that had failed, he said.

“Two-story brick structures were scarce back then,” Justman said. “There were not too many around. It met the county’s needs between 1857 and 1875. It was the nerve center for local government.”

During those years, the issue of the day was land, he said.

“There were squabbles over land at that time,” Justman said. “This was the Gateway to the West, and people were acquiring land and soon there were disputes over it.”

By 1875, according to Justman, Bellevue’s influence on the county stared to wane. Its population began declining with more and more people settling down to the west, he said.

“There was a push to relocate the county seat in the mid-1870s,” Justman said.

There would be two rounds of public voting on this issue, he said, asking whether it should stay in Bellevue or move to Papillion or Sarpy Center, which no longer exists.

Bellevue lost out in the first round, setting up a showdown between the other two towns. There was a lot on the line, Justman said.

“To have a courthouse would be an important part of your future,” he said.

According to his research, Papillion actually started building a courthouse before that second public vote was taken, Justman said.

“It was an aggressive move on their part to persuade voters,” Justman said.

After losing the election, Sarpy Center, which was located nearly in the geographical center of the county, dwindled as a town and eventually became defunct.

The two-story courthouse that Papillion built at Second and Jefferson streets served the county until the early 1920s.

“By 1920, it was already outdated and couldn’t meet the needs of a growing county,” Justman said.

It was also deteriorating with walls coming apart, he added.

Construction of a new courthouse — the county’s third overall — was finished by 1923 and located on Washington Street. It was a three-story structure that included a jail on the top floor. Today, the building is Papillion City Hall.

The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.

“There were a couple of escape attempts,” Justman said. “One guy broke his ankle trying to escape.”

The 1920s was the time of prohibition in this county, sparking illegal activities. This included gambling, according to Justman.

One day, authorities raided a gambling house somewhere in Bellevue that included confiscating a table used for that activity.

The surface was repurposed and installed in the courthouse where county residents would use it for writing their county checks and such for many years, Justman said. The table is now on display at the Sarpy County Museum.

The current, and fourth, courthouse was opened in the mid-1970s and is now located at the intersection of Highway 370 and Washington Street on the south side of town. It is a one-story red colored brick, concrete and glass structure.

Fortunately for history buffs, the two oldest courthouses still stand.

The first courthouse, after the county seat moved to Papillion, would later serve as the Bellevue City Hall until the late 1950s.

“There was a major effort to restore it in the 1970s, and it has been restored to look like a bank,” Justman said.

It is the oldest former courthouse in Nebraska, and tours are available by appointment only, he said.

The second courthouse, which is now a one-story structure, is being renovated for businesses, Justman said.