Five Sarpy County area law enforcement personnel were recently honored by the county Crime Stoppers program for their leadership and commitment to their communities, according to a press release from the county.

The Crime Stoppers Crime Recognition awards were presented on Tuesday, April 18, at a ceremony at the Sarpy County Courthouse. Award recipients were nominated by their departments.

The 2023 Crime Stoppers Crime Recognition Award winners are:

Bellevue Police Officer Marcus Larr

“Larr led the Bellevue Police Department in officer-initiated activities, with 869, which is 209 more than the next leading officer. Larr’s work ethic and commitment to public safety is a vital service to Bellevue residents.”

La Vista Police Officer Jacob Thome

“Thome, who joined the department less than a year ago, has made an immediate impact in La Vista. His investigative skills helped recover stolen property and jail the suspect.”

Papillion Police Officer Joseph Summers

“Summers polices with pride, and is instrumental to the Papillion Police Department. He is known for his consistent and outstanding performance, professionalism, good judgment and willingness to help others in the department.”

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Melissa White and Crime Analyst Catie Prestito

“White and Prestito helped dismantle a criminal enterprise targeting Sarpy County and the wider Omaha area. Their professional and meticulous work represent a level of care that serves the Sheriff’s Office and Sarpy citizens well.”

The Crime Stoppers program provides citizens with a way to contact law enforcement with information that could be helpful to investigations while maintaining anonymity. Crime Stoppers assists all law enforcement agencies in Sarpy County.