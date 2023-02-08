Sarpy County District Court Judge Nathan B. Cox of Papillion was invited to sit with the Nebraska Supreme Court on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Cox heard arguments in the case involving a dispute over contingency legal fees. The high court ordered the case to be transferred from the Nebraska Court of Appeals docket.
Cox sat in place of Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman, who was recused from this case, according to a Nebraska Judicial Branch news release. The court session was held in the Supreme Court Courtroom of the State Capitol in Lincoln.