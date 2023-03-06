Nearly $1 million in federal stimulus funds will be used this summer to upgrade the aging communication system for Sarpy County’s outdoor emergency warning sirens.

Sarpy County commissioners approved a contract Tuesday, Feb. 28, with Federal Signal Safety and Security Systems for $782,521 for outdoor sirens and components. The board approved $950,000 in financing last summer, using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Slated for completion by next fall, the project will be a complete technological overhaul. Jesse Eret, director of the Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency, said there are currently 70 sirens in the county, with an additional three new sirens coming online by fall.

The current system is vulnerable to computer hackers, who could activate the sirens remotely. It is also incapable of status reporting or monitoring, so employees have to physically check to see if each siren works.

Eret said new components will be installed at all sites. Sirens are connected and activated through the county emergency communications center.

This new control system will make all the sirens compatible with improved technology to thwart any malicious intent. It will also allow for two-way communication with the agency, providing real time information on power loss, motor problems or any other issues.

Nearly half of the county’s sirens will be fitted with new back-up battery systems.

"Making sure that all the back-up systems have power is paramount," Eret emphasized.

Seven sirens will be replaced, as their technology is obsolete. With finding replacement parts more difficult, it's better to swap them out and avoid any time-gap in coverage, he said.

Sarpy County Board of Commissioners Chair Angi Burmeister said she was reminded of the 2008 tornado that swept through the Little Sioux Scout Ranch in Iowa, killing four scouts and injuring 48.

"I think sometimes we forget how important it is,” Burmeister said. “It wasn't that long ago that we had the storm at the scout camp. My oldest son was supposed to be there, had friends there who were hurt badly. We lost some kids at that scout camp, so it is an important project. It's a good collaboration to provide it across the county."

The new two-way siren communication will also allow emergency managers to be more accurate in their warnings.

"We have to activate the system any time there is a threat, even if it is just clipping a small part of the county. The issue with that is, when you continue to warn people over and over it has a desensitizing effect and we obviously don't want that to happen," Eret said. "If we are able to localize the warning or the activation to the area that is under threat, that is obviously a good thing."

Though current ordinances require coverage for new developments in cities and Sanitary Improvement Districts, the board has asked Eret to explore adding additional sirens to recreation and camping areas in the southern half of the county. The cost of a new siren ranges from $25,000 to $35,000.

"That's pretty cheap if it saves a life. Let's not be penny wise and pound foolish," Commissioner Don Kelly said.