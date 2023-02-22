Sarpy County is aligning its monthly tests of outdoor sirens to correspond with Douglas County.

The regularly scheduled tests of the system will be conducted on the first Wednesday of every month at 11 a.m., the county announced in a news release. Tests had previously been held at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month.

The first test is scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, at 11 a.m.

The county said the Wednesday tests will better facilitate system upkeep while aligning with Douglas County's testing schedule. Tests are held monthly from March through October to assess the functionality of the sirens.

Tests may be delayed, postponed or cancelled if severe weather is in the area or if temperatures are too cold.

The siren system warns anyone outdoors to immediately take shelter. They are activated when a potentially life-threatening hazard is possible, imminent or occurring, according to the county's website. The sirens should sound for three minutes and may be activated multiple times. The sirens aren't intended to provide sufficient warning indoors or in noisy areas.

Gretna and Springfield also use sirens for fire calls between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. The sirens produce a wail tone, alternating high and low sounds, for a fire call. The sirens will use a steady tone for tests or when a hazard is present.

Offutt Air Force Base also operates an outdoor public address system, used to play reveille and the national anthem, that is audible throughout portions of Bellevue.

For more information on outdoor warning sirens, or to sign up for emergency alerts from the Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency, visit sarpy.gov/alerts. The county website can also be used to report a malfunctioning siren.