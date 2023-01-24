Sarpy County Museum renderings show concept for proposed facility

Plans for the expanded Sarpy County Museum are coming together.

The museum recently unveiled concept art that shows what the new space might look like after the museum builds a new facility in Papillion.

Ben Justman, executive director of the museum, guided the museum board through working with TACK Architects on the initial concept, which is undergoing some fine tuning based on space allocation and other considerations.

“There will need to be a second phase of what the exhibit space is going to look like,” he said. “It was important that this building has a more updated, modern feel.”

Justman described the current renders as “beyond simply the conceptual phase” although it’s likely some changes may happen between the current artwork and the eventual building.

The museum plans to move from its current home in Bellevue, situated along the fence of Offutt Air Force Base, to a centrally located position on a three-acre site with enough space for an expanded permanent collection, traveling exhibits, administration offices, educational areas and archival storage.

A driving factor behind the move is the museum’s acquisition of the nationally renowned Wimmer Railroad Collection, which is too large to be displayed in its current facility.

Justman said the museum has started raising funds for the new space with a community drive and plans to announce naming opportunities.

“We’ve got a very active and engaged marketing committee that’s working on that,” Justman said. “Our team has worked back and forth with all the different moving parts on settling on a budget.”

The museum needs to raise $15 million for the project, which is expected to take about three years among fundraising, planning, construction and relocation, which includes moving a historic railroad depot and caboose from the museum’s current site. The museum has hired a local firm to provide development support.

Justman said the Omaha philanthropic community is generous, but major donors want to see that there’s local community grassroots support for projects as well.

“We’re starting to see that take place here with a lot of folks kicking in either with end of the year giving or donation spread out over a period of a couple of years,” he said. “There’s a number of ways people are supporting the project already.”

Find more information on the Sarpy County Museum, including donation options and its Pioneer Fund for gifts made by March 31, at sarpycountymuseum.org.