The red carpet was rolled out Jan. 29 as the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center welcomed the Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards.
Many performers from community theaters in Sarpy County were nominated for awards, which were held at the Council Bluffs venue for the first time.
The house was packed, with a sold out auditorium and many others welcomed to the bar area and additional seating to watch the presentation on screen.
The OEAAs shine a light on the local arts scene — bringing recognition to local artists, musicians and performers and celebrating the creative individuals who make arts and culture so vibrant in the greater Omaha metropolitan area, according to a news release.
The evening was filled with live performances, along with trophies awarded for music, performing arts and visual arts. Lifetime achievement awards and a cultural stewardship award were also presented.
Sarpy County communities celebrated a number of nominees that evening, including:
Outstanding Performance by Young Actor
Donovan Carr as Doody, "Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre
Cruz Martinez as Less, "Newsies," Papillion La Vista Community Theatre
Outstanding Scenic Design
Derek Bonin, "Newsies," Papillion La Vista Community Theatre
Joey Lorincz, "Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre
Outstanding Prop Design
Jenny Cupak-Carroll, "Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre
Outstanding Music Direction
Laureen Pickle, "Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre
Outstanding Lighting Design
Joey Lorincz, "Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre
Outstanding Costume Design
Todd Uhrmacher, "Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre
Outstanding Choreopgrapher
Mary Dickson, "Newsies," Papillion La Vista Community Theatre
Debbie Massey-Schneweis, "Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Actor (Musical)
Nick LeMay as Sonny, "Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre
Outstanding Musical
"Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre
Outstanding Director (Musical)
Mary Dickson, "Newsies," Papillion La Vista Community Theatre
Todd Uhrmacher, "Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre
Outstanding Comedy
"Death by Design," Bellevue Little Theatre
Outstanding Actor (Musical)
Drew Firkins as Jack, "Newsies," Papillion La Vista Community Theatre
Chloe Rosman as Sandy, "Grease," Bellevue Community Theatre