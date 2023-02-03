The red carpet was rolled out Jan. 29 as the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center welcomed the Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards.

Many performers from community theaters in Sarpy County were nominated for awards, which were held at the Council Bluffs venue for the first time.

The house was packed, with a sold out auditorium and many others welcomed to the bar area and additional seating to watch the presentation on screen.

The OEAAs shine a light on the local arts scene — bringing recognition to local artists, musicians and performers and celebrating the creative individuals who make arts and culture so vibrant in the greater Omaha metropolitan area, according to a news release.

The evening was filled with live performances, along with trophies awarded for music, performing arts and visual arts. Lifetime achievement awards and a cultural stewardship award were also presented.

Sarpy County communities celebrated a number of nominees that evening, including:

Outstanding Performance by Young Actor

Donovan Carr as Doody, "Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre

Cruz Martinez as Less, "Newsies," Papillion La Vista Community Theatre

Outstanding Scenic Design

Derek Bonin, "Newsies," Papillion La Vista Community Theatre

Joey Lorincz, "Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre

Outstanding Prop Design

Jenny Cupak-Carroll, "Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre

Outstanding Music Direction

Laureen Pickle, "Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design

Joey Lorincz, "Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design

Todd Uhrmacher, "Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre

Outstanding Choreopgrapher

Mary Dickson, "Newsies," Papillion La Vista Community Theatre

Debbie Massey-Schneweis, "Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actor (Musical)

Nick LeMay as Sonny, "Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre

Outstanding Musical

"Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre

Outstanding Director (Musical)

Mary Dickson, "Newsies," Papillion La Vista Community Theatre

Todd Uhrmacher, "Grease," Bellevue Little Theatre

Outstanding Comedy

"Death by Design," Bellevue Little Theatre

Outstanding Actor (Musical)

Drew Firkins as Jack, "Newsies," Papillion La Vista Community Theatre

Chloe Rosman as Sandy, "Grease," Bellevue Community Theatre