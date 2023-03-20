Public works employees and first responders from across Sarpy County attended a “thank you” luncheon Tuesday, March 14, at the Shadow Lake Hy-Vee in Papillion to recognize their labor during the extended winter season.

Conceived by the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department's Russ Zeeb and Hy-Vee Store Director Dan Fuller following the devastating floods in 2019, the meal is a community reminder of the efforts of city employees.

“They're great neighbors and friends and customers,” Fuller said. “It's just an easy way to say thanks for all you do. If there is a storm, they get people to my store and get my employees to work and they keep the power going. If affects my life and affects the people's lives.”

Sarpy County Commissioner David Klug spent the afternoon bussing tables and thanking workers, including those who work overnight and whose efforts aren't as visible.

"(It’s) just to recognize the extra efforts people put in day-in and day-out to make sure that the cities and the county can continue to operate,” Klug said.

U.S. Rep. Mike Flood said he appreciated that snow plow drivers and others who "often get left out of the celebration" were recognized.

"We realize, as a community, how important they are and that everybody works together to make this city run,” Flood said.