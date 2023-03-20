Janet Rentko, a beloved columnist for this newspaper, died Friday, March 16, at age 80.

Rentko was born in Bronx, New York, and was a 1963 graduate of the Lenox Hill Hospital of Nursing and Marymount Manhattan College, according to a funeral home obituary.

She worked at Lenox Hill from graduation until 1979, when she moved to Omaha. She served as president of the Lenox Hill Alumnae Association for nine years.

After moving to Omaha, she worked as the evening nursing supervisor at the Omaha VA Medical Center up until retirement in 2004. After retirement, she spent time volunteering at St. Gerald’s Catholic Church, serving as a lector as well as leading the Friends on Q senior group.

Rentko was an active member of the Ralston Senior Center, volunteering three days a week. She discovered the La Vista Senior Center, where she enjoyed many activities and events.

She wrote the Senior News column for the Ralston recorder for 11 years, until the paper ceased production, and continued her column for the Papillion Times and later the Sarpy County Times.

She enjoyed traveling and making numerous trips to Europe with the Marianist Mission group. She enjoyed the theater and was a longtime member of the Omaha Community Playhouse and a supporter of the Ralston Community Theatre.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Johanna Rentko, and soulmate Charles Langgle.

Servics were pending Monday at Korisko, Larkin & Staskiewicz Funeral Home.