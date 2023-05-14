The votes have been counted in the Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards, recognizing the best tourism businesses in Sarpy County.

This year, the public cast a record 18,456 votes to determine the winners in four categories: Best Hotel, Best Restaurant, Best Attraction and Best Retail Business. Awards were also made in Douglas and Pottawattamie counties.

The winners and runners-up in Sarpy County for 2023 are:

Best Attraction

Winner: Sarpy County Museum

Runners-up: Werner Park, Papillion, and Bellevue Berry Farm & Pumpkin Ranch

Best Hotel

Winner: Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Gretna

Runners-up: Fairfield Inn & Suites, Papillion, and Courtyard by Marriott Bellevue at Beardmore Event Center

Best Restaurant

Winner: El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, Gretna

Runners-up: Cafe Diem, Papillion, and Billy’s Gretna Cafe

Best Retail Business

Winner: The Candle House, Gretna

Runners-up: Robin’s Nest, Springfield, and Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion

Winners were highlighted in promotional videos on social media last week, coinciding with National Travel & Tourism Week. Additionally, winners will be featured on area billboards through May 21.

The OMA Tourism Awards are presented in partnership with the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau, Sarpy County Tourism and Visit Omaha.

More information, including other area winners, is available at OMATourismAwards.com.