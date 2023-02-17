Sarpy County would pay $2.7 million to settle a lawsuit with four school districts for underpaid tax payments that prompted the removal of the county treasurer.

The Gretna Public Schools Board of Education approved signing off on a proposed settlement agreement Monday among the county and the Gretna, Omaha, Millard and Springfield Platteview school districts.

However, Gretna Public Schools Superintendent Rich Beran told The Times later in the week that additional negotiations are still taking place -- so the terms of the agreement that was approved by the Gretna school board might change before the settlement is finalized.

The school districts filed a lawsuit in December 2021, alleging Sarpy County had refused to reconcile insufficient payments for the years 2018 to 2020. The agreement would conclude the legal issues with no admission of liability.

“I think everyone realized it was a fair offer, which saved us all legal fees,” Beran said Monday evening. “It was good for them to honor and do what was right,”

The underpayments were from money paid by the Omaha Public Power District to county and city governments and school districts in lieu of paying property taxes -- called payment in-lieu of taxes, or PILOT. The public utility directs 5% of its gross revenues from the previous year’s retail electricity sales to those entities.

The agreement reads that for the next five years, from 2023 to 2027, the county will pay the Gretna schools $36,157 per year to the district bond fund as well as $553 per year to the building fund.

The Gretna school board appears to be the first entity to accept the agreement.

Bridget Blevins, Omaha Public School’s external relations administrator, said the OPS board will be presented the settlement for approval at its Feb. 22 meeting.

A spokesperson for Sarpy County said the matter is still under litigation and that any settlement would be voted on at a public meeting. The Sarpy County Board of Commissions has not yet considered a settlement agreement.

If the agreement adopted by the Gretna school board is approved by all parties, then the Gretna Public Schools would receive a total of $183,550.

The Springfield Platteview Community Schools would receive $1,972,665, while the Omaha Public Schools would be paid $214,540 and the Millard Public Schools would be paid $349,870.

Only Springfield Platteview would receive all of the underpaid funds identified in a March 2021 report from the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts. If the deal remains as presented, the other districts would settle for less money.

In addition to the underpayments to the four school districts, the Bellevue Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools and the cities of Bellevue, Papillion and La Vista were overpaid, as was the county itself, according to the 2021 auditor's report.