Members of the Papillion Butterfly Garden Committee gave away seeds to start pollinator gardens across the region on Saturday, March 25.

The giveaway was held at the Sump Memorial Library in downtown Papillion, which drew a particularly large crowd for the LibraryCon activities held that day as well.

Many of the seeds came from last year's crop of blossoms from the Papillion Butterfly Garden at Veterans Park. Information was also available on how to plant the seeds and harvest additional seeds at the end of the growing season.

The Papillion Butterfly Garden Committee is asking new and experienced gardeners to volunteer to help keep the garden in great shape for the butterflies, pollinators and human visitors. Volunteers can drop by the garden to help any Thursday morning at 9 a.m. during the months of May through October. New joiners are always welcome.

This will be the third season of the Papillion Butterfly Garden, which was created in 2020 as a Papillion 150 legacy project in partnership with the City of Papillion and the Papillion Community Foundation, to celebrate and protect Papillion’s namesake.