SENIOR COLUMN: Find time to schedule some fun, weather permitting

They had lots of fun at the La Vista Senior Center over the holidays.

They held a New Year’s Party with entertainment by Merrymaker Mark Irvin. There also was a White Elephant Gift Exchange. It was a blast until their gift was stolen.

Now the Christmas holidays are over. The decorations are down and put away, but the fun continues.

Twenty seniors went to the Farmhouse Cafe for the Jan. 12 lunch outing. The service was quick and the food good. Since you walk by the bakery on the way in, several people got items from the bakery and those sweets were enjoyed by many.

There are three lunch outings planned for February: Feb. 9 at 12:30 p.m. to Cheddar’s, Feb. 23 at 12:30 p.m. to China Buffet and Senior Valentine’s Day Lunch on Feb. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at Papillion Landing. Reservations are required. The Valentine’s luncheon cost is $5, no refunds, registrations by Feb. 3. This event is a partnership with Papillion 55+ Club.

If you are in need of transportation to/from the outings, there is now a limit of two per month due to the increased interest. You can attend more than two a month if you provide your own transportation.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, there is an outing to the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs at 12:30 p.m. Reservations are required.

As usual, there is a full calendar of activities to choose from, including movies, tai chi , cards, chair volleyball, Friday 1 p.m. bingo (except on Feb. 10), Happy Birthday Jingo at 1 p.m. Feb. 8, and entertainment to name a few.

Read your La Vista senior newsletter carefully. The daily lunch menus are also listed. If you are not already on the mailing list, call 402 331-3455 to remedy that situation or to make reservations.

It amazes me how popular Bob and Cheri’s craft class has become. The items they make are really something. Earlier in the month, they worked on paper snowflakes, and Bob had cookies to ice and eat in case people got bored. No one was bored, but they certainly were not going to pass up cookies.

The next item they are working on is an adorable Styrofoam snowman complete with scarf and hat. Bob volunteers his time doing the craft classes because he enjoys the smiles he gets from participants. He is now looking for craft ideas for February. February craft classes with Bob and Cheri will be Monday, Feb. 6, and and Monday, Feb. 27, at 12:45 p.m.

Tax preparation services will not be taking place at the La Vista Senior Center this year. Military folks can go to the base for free services.

At the Ralston Senior Center, Ron Wilson said he received kudos for the Jan. 11 chicken and noodle lunch. Good turnout with 23. For bingo on the 11th and 19th, there were no big winners. Weather on Jan. 18 closed the senior center since schools were closed.

The menu for next Wednesday, Feb. 1, will be sloppy Joes, tater tots and pudding. The menu for Feb. 8 is chicken salad on croissant, potato salad and banana. Lunch is $5. Call Diane West at 402-885-8895 to make your reservation. There is bingo after Wednesday lunch and on the second and fourth Thursdays at 1 p.m. Pinochle is played every Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.. Coffee is available, but bring your own lunch.

The book club that had been meeting at the Baright Public Library in Ralston has changed their location. They now meet at the Ralston Senior Center the second Wednesday of every month at 1:30 p.m. Contact Jan Gorman at 402-331-1657 for information. One of the members got the book “The Hate U Give,” a young adult book written in 2017, which is available at the Baright and other public libraries.

Ralston resident Marjorie Stevens celebrated her 101st birthday last Wednesday, reading the Omaha World-Herald and having an “old fashioned” at home. She had celebrated her birthday over the holidays in Branson, Missouri, with Don and family, where she enjoying many of the Christmas shows.

Thank you for your input and comments. I really am grateful for your support as I take this cancer journey. I am presently enjoying a chemo break and, despite the weather, got out to lunch at Roma Italiano in Bellevue with nephew Andrew, Jennifer and Julianna. Everything was delicious, and we all came home with leftovers.

I look forward to learning what is next with treatment. In the meantime, I plan to schedule in some fun stuff, weather permitting.

You can reach me at janetrentko@cox.net.