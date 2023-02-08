Thanks to Rich Onken, I have some tax preparation information for you.

AARP Tax Aide volunteers will be doing taxes at Baright Public Library in Ralston and at Papillion Landing. Ralston will open Feb. 7. Papillion opened Feb. 1.

Reservations are required at both sites. Here is a link to their available dates and to make your reservation: www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/locations. You may also call 211 and they can help make your reservation.

Despite the cold weather, seniors braved it to celebrate their birthdays. Jerry Fouts celebratied his 90th on Jan. 22, and he chose Carpe Diem in Papillion for lunch. He had enjoyed the breakfast there so much he wanted to go back for lunch.

It was a good choice. His lunch was tender roast beef sandwich with mashed potatoes, gravy and green beans. Margaret and Scott enjoyed their lunches, too. Margaret had baked him a delicious apple, cake which I also got to enjoy as Scott brought me a piece.

Jan Bailey started her 85th birthday with an early breakfast at her favorite place, Hy-Vee. A group of friends treated her.

Betty Krause celebrated her 84th birthday with a family dinner at one of her favorite places, Cracker Barrell. She loves getting together with family and her grandkids knowing the day will come when the kids will prefer to spend time with their friends.

At the Ralston Senior Center, the bingos are really popular. On Jan. 26, they had 27 players. Ron said he gave out the most money ever. The entertainment was Merrymaker Louis Watkins, who was a big hit. He insisted he did not do Elvis or country, but both kept creeping into his repertoire.

There were 17 for the Thursday bingo, with Becky Uhe winning four of the 13 games. The lunch menu next week, on Feb. 15, will be fried chicken breast, cheesy potatoes and vegetable, and it will be birthday ice cream day. The menu Feb. 22 will be fish sandwich, mac and cheese, and apple sauce. The entertainment will be Merrymaker Tim Javorsky. Call Diane West 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.

At the La Vista Senior Center, they started the month with an outing to the Great Plains Black History Museum. The outing to Horseshoe Casino at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, is coming up next week. There is a Mardi Gras party at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Two movies — “The Vow” on Feb. 14 and “Lake House” on Feb. 28 — will be shown, complete with popcorn.

The next Crafts with Bob and Cheryl will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. At the recent classes they made adorable snowmen, I had gotten a picture and was delighted to find my own by my front door. If you have not seen them, you should check out the twice-a-month craft classes. Their next project will be making buttons with pictures on them. It amazes me the great ideas Bob keeps coming up with.

The 11 a.m. tai chi continues with great attendance — both men and women on Tuesday and Thursday. The cost is 50 cents. I constantly use the moves I learned when getting up from chairs and various treatment tables. When nursing staff offer to help, I explain, “No, it is a tai chi move.”

There is ENOA lunch Monday through Friday. Be sure to carefully read your La Vista Senior Center newsletter so you do not miss out on any of the great opportunities. Call 402-331-3455 to make a reservation or get on the mailing list.

Another opportunity for a fun outing is a trip to Fontenelle Forest. They host a monthly program for seniors called Seniors Understanding Nature. SUN is targeted to 55+ but anyone is welcome. They are held on the second Tuesday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m.

There are snacks and coffee before the presentation. Attendance to the program is free for Fontenelle Forest members and free with daily admission for nonmembers. General admission is $10 for seniors. You can check out their website for details

Find more at fontenelleforest.org/event/seniors-understanding-nature-2023. The forest’s phone number is 402-731-3140. I have heard two of their presentations, once at an AARP meeting and once when I visited a friend at Fountain View. They were really good. In fact, I drove out to Heron Haven Wildlife Sanctuary, 11809 Old Maple Road, to check it out after hearing the presentation.

Thank you for all your comments and input. I love writing this column and connecting with my readers in fact it keeps me going and enjoying life.

This cancer journey hit a bump when I had an echocardiogram at Midlands Hospital on Jan. 26. The tech was concerned about my shortness of breath and called in a nurse Amy to evaluate me, and she convinced me to agree to go the ER to be checked out — in fact, she took me over herself.

They did a great job. After a variety of tests, I was admitted to the hospital, on the seventh floor, where again they took excellent care of me. Jenna, Maria Nicole, Lexi, Jennifer, Amy and Auoh, just to name a few.

Feeling as I was, it was great to be in bed and had my meals brought to me and be so well cared for. I have heard people complain about hospital food, but not at Midlands; I looked forward to each meal. I even had Mary from Saint Columbkille visit and bring me Holy Communion.

I am home again, using my incentive spirometer and managing with the help of my many friends. Last week, I had a special echocardiogram and added a new doctor to my care team, Dr. Patil, who is a cardiologist. Hopefully, he will clear me to start a new round of chemo.

Like I’ve said, this certainly has been an interesting journey. Please keep those prayers coming.

You can reach me at janetrentko@cox.net.