An informational session on applying to U.S. military service academies will be held April 22 in Bellevue.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer announced the event, along with a March 22 session in Kearney, for high school students to learn about the process to apply for a congressional nomination to the service academies. Service academy representatives will be on hand to answer questions.

The event also includes representatives from the Nebraska chapters of the service academy alumni associations and Nebraska service academy parent clubs, according to a news release.

All high school students, parents, and guidance counselors who have an interest in the service academies are welcome. The targeted audience is freshman through juniors.

Kevin Huebert, Fischer’s director of military and veterans affairs, will hold the service academy session from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Bellevue University's John B. Muller Administration Building, 812 Bruin Blvd. in Bellevue.

Nomination packets can be requested May through September, and they're due at the beginning of October. Interviews are conducted in November, and nominations are announced in December.

Find more information on the process at fischer.senate.gov. Anyone with questions can contact Huebert at 402-391-3411 or academynom_fischer@fischer.senate.gov.