The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office has donated the proceeds of its “No Shave November” fundraising campaign to 10 local charities and nonprofits.

At a presentation ceremony on Monday,

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis and Capt. Jacob Betsworth distributed nearly $6,000 raised by more than 100 department employees during a ceremony Monday, March 27.

“Members of the sheriff’s office are leaders in the community by nature, we serve the community every day,” Betsworth said. “It is important for us to give back as everyday as well. So they are actually able to nominate the organizations that we gave to. This connects us more to the community each day.”

Donations were given to Scatter Joy Acres, a rescue shelter for abused or neglected animals; The Furniture Project, providing furnishings and support to in-need individuals and families; Release. Inc., aiding troubled youth in foster care or juvenile justice system; Bethlehem House, giving shelter and counseling to pregnant and parenting women in crisis; Moving Veterans Forward, and their mission to help homeless veterans; and Patriotic Productions, which focuses on preserving the stories of fallen service members for future generations.

“The financial support is great, but it is also just the partnership with the sheriff’s department on the day-to-day operation,” said Ron Hernandez, founder of Moving Vets Forward. “Helping our homeless veterans that are on the street — getting them off the street and getting them into the assistance that they need.”

The office also donated to the Bellevue, Springfield, Gretna Neighbors and NeighborGood food pantries.

“This is our second year that we have got this cash donation from them — for letting them grow hair during November,” joked Melissa Nelson, executive director of NeighborGood, which is based in Papillion.

“It is really special because all the employees nominate a variety of organizations,” she said. “You know that there are members in this office that support what we do.”