No one is too old to play softball, and senior softball is growing in the Omaha metropolitan area.

A local program offers indoor practices with forthcoming outdoor practices to try out your skills as soon as weather is permissible.

There are people who drive from Fremont, Lincoln and even Dunlap, Iowa, including a player who was 86 last year, to participate in one or more of three senior softball leagues.

There are two leagues held during the day and one league during the evenings. All three leagues are draft leagues, have special safety rules and are for seniors over age 50.

The Tuesday Morning Softball League started in 2022 with five teams but hopes for six or more in 2023. This league drafts teams for 10 weeks then redrafts for another 10 weeks to meet different softball players. The price for all 20 weeks is $40.

The Friday Morning Softball League normally has seven or eight teams playing for 20 weeks. The Nebraska Senior Softball League plays on Monday and Wednesday nights. They have over 16 teams with all teams playing on both nights.

All senior softball leagues will be played at the La Vista City Park at 7629 Josephine St.

Anyone interested in playing senior softball should contact jtczuba@hotmail.com for the Tuesday league, braton2001@yahoo.com for the Friday league or gpabennar@gmail.com for the Nebraska senior Softball League on Monday and Wednesday nights.