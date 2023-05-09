Bellevue University hosted “Meet Your Army” on Saturday, May 6, in collaboration with the Omaha Army Recruiting Company and the Nebraska Army National Guard.

While the weather scuttled a planned parachute jump by the Army Golden Knights, the community event offered a glimpse into the lives of soldiers serving active duty and in the guard and reserves.

Army Cpt. Corey Milner said in a news release that the event offered “a rare up-close opportunity to get to know the service men and women who defend our country” along with the technology they use for missions and everyday duties.

Milner said the first-of-its-kind event highlighted service in the U.S. Army, Army Reserve, and Nebraska Army National Guard.

Stan Hawkins, director of government and military operations at Bellevue University, said BU was excited welcome the community for the event.