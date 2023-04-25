Sign-ups are underway for the Bellevue Public Schools’ popular science, technology, engineering and mathematics summer camps.

The 15th annual STEM camps, offered to incoming sixth through eighth graders, run from June 26 through July 14 and cost $20 a day for four- or five-day sessions.

“One of the things we like to do is expose them to things that is not covered in the classroom curriculum,” Garrett Sims, BPS partnerships facilitator, told The Times last year. “There are so many cool science things we would love to do with our students, but we can’t do it during the school year.”

In Roller Coasters, Rockets and Robots, campers explored the basics of flight, debugged code controlling Lego robots, searched for geocaches using GPS, built rockets and designed roller coasters.

In Coding, Creation and Competition, campers used drones and robots, participated in daily challenges, engaged with virtual and augmented reality, learned coding strategies and used stop-motion animation.

In Gaming, Golfing and Gadgets, campers worked in teams and individually to solve puzzles, erected elaborate constructions, design 3D creations, played mini golf and built their own video games in Bloxels.

Find more information or register at tinyurl.com/bpsstem23.