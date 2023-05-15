It's "people helping people." That's the motto of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, an international nonprofit charity organization.

"We raise money for a host of different charities, probably a dozen charities and a lot are health related," said Lynn Hedell, president of the Eagles club in Papillion.

Dale Storey, current vice president of the Bellevue club, added: "We do fundraisers, and what I like about it is that 100% of what you donate to a charity goes straight to research and development of the cause."

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the founding of the national organization. It's also a special year for the two Sarpy County aeries -- the term Eagles clubs are known by, as an aerie is an eagle's nest.

"It's the 40th year here (in Papillion)," Hedell said, noting that the club being chartered in 1983.

Meanwhile, Pat O'Connor, chairman of the trustees board in Bellevue, will soon be sworn in as the Eagles' next state leader, officially known as worthy state president.

"He will be the youngest state president," Storey said.

O'Connor said he's very excited about becoming worthy state president.

"When you become state president, you get to choose the state charity, and I have chosen TeamMates," he said.

TeamMates s a mentoring organization established in 1991 by Huskers head coach Tom Osborne.

The Bellevue aerie got off to an impressive start in the early 1980s during the process of being formally chartered. It had an estimated 470 members, the largest number in the history of the international organization, O'Connor said.

Despite being affiliated with a large organization and certain guidelines to follow, each aerie pretty much operates independently.

"Each sets its own bylaws, opening/closing hours -- it's not one size fits all for the Eagles," Hedell said.

The Papillion aerie currently has 230 members, which Hedell described as being in medium to small club size in the state.

"The biggest club in Nebraska is in Alliance, that has 1,500 members," he said. "We've remained steady. We have a good core group of 30-, 40-, 50-year olds."

Like most elsewhere, the Papillion aerie, 102 N. Washington St., raises money from dinners, raffles, live auctions and special activities like selling fireworks at Independence Day parades.

"We try to raise money any way we can," Hedell said.

Most money raised comes from sales at its bar, he added. The membership cost in Papillion is just $32 annually.

Hedell was state president last year and chose the Monroe Meyer Institute at the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the state charity. Eventually, $150,000 was raised.

The Bellevue aerie, 209 W. Mission Ave., started off with just one building, but over time purchased a building to the east and two to the west. Today, it covers about 9,100 square feet.

It has a game room, bar and dinner area, along with a huge social and entertainment area.

There is also a full kitchen featuring two broaster fryers for broasted chicken. The meals are served on real plates with real silverware, Storey said.

"It's not uncommon to serve 175 to 200 people on a chicken night," he said.

Four bathrooms, now handicapped accessible, were redone by Eagle volunteers, he added.

That aerie also sponsors a pool league, a shuffleboard league and a dart league. Plans are in the works to start a cornhole league.

Eagles club embers do not have to be veterans.

"We believe in this country," Hedell said. "We're not ashamed to be Americans."

O'Connor added: "Anybody can join. We highly recommend anybody and everybody (21 and older) to join."

Membership in Bellevue is $36 annually for men (aerie) and $25 for women (auxiliary).