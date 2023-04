The Papillion Junior Woman’s Club covered planters in downtown Papillion with pinwheels as part of the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign.

The campaign invites people to respond positively to pinwheels, which represent childlike whimsy and lightheartedness, and to reflect on the importance of preventing child abuse so that all children can grow up happy, healthy and prepared for success, according to its website, preventchildabuse.org.