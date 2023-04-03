City residents in Sarpy and Cass counties should mark their calendars for upcoming cleanup events that offer an opportunity to get rid of unwanted items too large for normal pickup.

In addition to the city cleanups, Keep Cass County Beautiful is asking the public to donate gently-used or new clothing, shoes and toys for its clothing swap on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at Conestoga Elementary School, 104 E. High St. in Murray.

If underwear or socks are donated, they must be new, KCCB said. Clothes should be cleaned or washed before being donated. Donations also will be accepted from April 4 through 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the school.

Bellevue

Bellevue's citywide cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at two Streets Department sites, 206 Industrial Drive and 8252 Cedar Island Road. The event is open to residents who pay city trash fees through M.U.D., and the prior month's M.U.D. bill must be presented for verification.

Participants are asked to bring a food item to donate to the the Bellevue Food Pantry.

Acceptable items include household and outdoor items, such as furniture, mattresses, carpeting and toys; metal goods, such as major appliances, storm doors and windows, lawn mowers, snow blowers, bicycles, automotive parts, propane tanks and fencing; construction materials, including lumber, drywall, doors and windows, masonry products, concrete, sinks, toilets and landscaping timbers; and electronics, such as computer hardware, audio/visual components, radios and speakers.

Unacceptable items include tires, boats, campers, televisions, computer monitors, trees, brush, yard waste, automotive oil, paint and hazardous waste.

Participants will unload solid waste directly into a Papillion Sanitation compactor truck or near a roll off container. Metal, appliances, electronics, batteries, propane tanks, concrete and masonry products will need to be separated.

The city's contractor has salvage rights to all materials brought to the sites. No salvaging will be allowed.

Tree and brush can be brought to the old landfill site at Cedar Island and Rose Lane roads. The other two sites won't accept trees and brush. No yard waste will be accepted. The tree collection site is open the last Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon.

Clean up is restricted to residential items only. Commercial and business items will not be accepted. No vehicles larger than pickup trucks will be permitted unless prior arrangements are made.

Senior and disabled residents who need assistance should call 402-346-7800 to get on a service list for curbside collection.

Papillion & La Vista

Papillion and La Vista joint citywide cleanup is scheduled for Monday, April 24, through Sunday, April 30, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily on the south side of Portal Road just east of the Papillion Public Works Facility near 99th Circle.

The event is open to Papillion and La Vista residents as well as Papillion water customers. A water bill or other identification is required. Commerical and business vehicles are not permitted; the event is for residential items only.

Acceptable items include household and lawn furniture; mattresses and box springs; major appliances; grills and smokers; outdoor power equipment (please empty fuel); residential construction materials, including concrete; automotive parts and batteries; undamaged propane tanks; broken toys and play structures; bicycles; tree limbs and yard waste (must be free of garbage and bags); all types of TVs, including tube TVs; and CRT computer monitors.

Midwest Electronic Recycling will accept cassette tapes, CDs, and arcade games; computers (hard drives may be destroyed on site); keyboards and mice; printers; cables and wires; batteries of any type and battery back-ups; data center equipment, including raised flooring; networking equipment, including routers, switches and hubs; audio and visual equipment, such as VCRs, CD players and radios; cellphones of any type and wall chargers; telephones; electric musical instruments including amplifiers; projectors; cable and satellite TV boxes; antennas; and small appliances.

To recycle an unwanted vehicle, call the Papillion Public Works Department at 402-597-2043 to schedule a pickup.

Unacceptable items include tires, automotive oil, paint, hazardous waste, or chemicals of any kind.

Staff will not assist with unloading. No access to restrooms is available. No salvaging of any kind is permitted.

Document shredding will be available Saturday, April 29, from 7 a.m. to noon or until the shredding truck is full. All shredding will be done at the La Vista Public Works Facility, located across Portal Road from the cleanup event. Limit shreddable material to 10 file-size boxes per residence. Material must be free of binders, binder clips or anything that may damage the shredder. Shredding boxes will have to be taken back by the resident but can be dropped across the street during the cleanup event.

Fall cleanup is scheduled for Oct. 16 through Oct. 22 in Papillion and La Vista.

Gretna

Gretna's citywide cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 20090 Husker Drive. The event is open to residents living in Gretna city limits, and a water bill must be presented for verification.

Acceptable items include household furniture, lawn furniture, discarded demolition materials, toys, bicycles, wagons, etc. Discarded clothes, beds and bedroom furniture, clean yard waste free of plastic and trash, small brush, ferrous metal, washers, dryers and dishwashers.

No major appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners or anything with a compressor. Other unacceptable items include auto filters, motor oil, tires, paint, paint filters, household hazardous products, medical or hazardous waste, co-mingled yard waste, large limbs, stumps and lead acid batteries.

All items have to be brought to the site and separated. Residents must unload their own vehicles. All yard waste must be kept separate and not use plastic bags.

Springfield

Springfield's citywide cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Springfield Maintenance Shop, 755 S. First St. The event is open to residents only, and an April water bill must be presented for verification.

Participants are asked to bring a canned food item to donate to the First United Methodist Church of Springfield's Food Pantry.

Acceptable items include household refuse, junk, trash and rubbish; household furniture; appliances and metal items; used motor oil; and tree limbs and yard waste, which must be free of garbage and bags must be removed.

Unacceptable items include tires; liquids other than used motor oil; hazardous waste such as paint, thinners, inks or flammables; computer components; and televisions.

Staff will direct participants to disposal areas but will not assist with unloading.

Plattsmouth

Plattsmouth’s citywide cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at the east end of Main Street past the railroad tracks.

Plattsmouth residents and property owners may drop off items free of charge, but non-residents and trucks greater than one ton are required to pay a fee in cash. Senior and disabled residents who are unable to transport their items can call 402-296-2522 before Friday, May 5, to arrange for pickup on that morning.

Acceptable items include large pieces of junk, old furniture, mattresses and carpeting. Metals must be separated. Also accepted are batteries, used motor oil, empty propane bottles and junk cars.

Unacceptable items include brush, computers, monitors, hazardous waste, concrete, explosives, tires, liquids, trash, paint, railroad ties and raw garbage.

Keep Cass County Beautiful will also sponsor a recycling event Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon for glass and expanded polystyrene. KCCB's event will be at the Plattsmouth VFW headquarters, 510 First Ave. and is free and open to all Cass County residents.

Louisville

Louisville's citywide cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the north side of the football field. The event is open to residents within city limits, and a city water bill must be presented for verification.

The event is for disposing of “routine waste,” according to the city clerk’s office. Hazardous waste will not be accepted.

Weeping Water

Weeping Water's citywide cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon by the baseball field. The event is for residents only.

The only items not accepted are tires, batteries, paint or hazardous waste. The cost is $15 per carload and $25 per truckload.

Keep Cass County Beautiful will also sponsor a recycling event for glass, expanded polystyrene and electronics during the city cleanup. KCCB's event will be at 503 W. H St. and is free and open to all Cass County residents.