Entering St. Joseph's Catholic Church Friday evening, one's senses are assailed not by fish frying but of smoked pork and chicken.

A mouth watering assault on the taste buds are courtesy of Archbishop George J. Lucas, who granted a special dispensation so Catholics in northeast Nebraska could eat meat last Friday.

Carl Weiss, the grand knight of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 10894, said that while the Friday supper was normally a fish fry, and certainly would be during Lent, the fact that the day fell on St. Patrick's Day made it special.

“It only happens once every seven years that St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday,” Weiss said. “We are glad to honor the day, and we're especially pleased that the Archbishop recognized it.”

Weiss, who was cooking the fried potatoes, said that the Knights of Columbus donate all the money they raise at the supper, most going to the needy and Habitat for Humanity as well as scholarships for local children.

The Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph's numbered 110 members from Springfield, Louisville and Papillion. The Rev. Scott Hastings was at the gate and was was very happy with the turnout, which the members were looking to be more than 250.

“It's the St. Patrick's smoke out,” he said. “The Knights of Columbus have been smoking the meats all day and we have green beer."

Nate Staroscik of Louisville, just down the road from Springfield, was holding down the beer coolers.

“I'm here just having fun," Staroscik said. "Normally we fry fish, but today we're all in with smoked meat, and of course, the green beer!”

As the line began to grow at the food counter, Al Thibault and Scott Ferrin, both of Springfield, were flinging chicken thighs, pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, baked beans and french fries to the lot, including the Josef family, who wanted it all.

Husband Chris was all in for the pulled pork sandwich, his wife Abby went along with the chicken, and their kids, Ruby and Thomas had hot dogs, beans and fries.

“The kids love it, we love it," Chris Josef said. "What's not to like? The food is great.”

With that, it seemed to be time to visit the den in the back where the Ladies Guild were waiting with their desserts. Tables of pies and cakes and brownies and fudge waited for the diners and their still hunger.

Danette Thibault, Claudia Barchard and Deb Haskins, president of the guild, would take little credit for the mountain of sweet treats that awaited the diners but said it was a collaboration of the members

Thibault was quick to point to the jars that were filling with change and bills.

“This is all for the community's kids,” she said. “We are here to support them.”