The Springfield Community Foundation has named two new members of its board of directors: Julie Fjell and Abbie Meyer.

“They represent the spirit of community, and we welcome their support as we focus on bringing increased awareness to the foundation," board president Keith Hentzen said in a news release. "These individuals complement our current board members and are committed to the efforts of the Foundation to build a brighter future for Springfield."

Fjell grew up in Gretna on her family’s farm. She received her bachelor's degree in art with an emphasis in education from Nebraska Wesleyan University. She is a working artist as well as an instructor of art workshops across the metropolitan area.

Fjell has been involved in many school and community organizations. She lives on her family's farm east of Springfield with her husband, Scott, and their five children.

Meyer is an auditor for KPMG. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in accountancy from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She grew up in Springfield, graduated from Platteview High School and worked at many businesses around town.

Meyer has been actively involved as a dance instructor for 5678 Dance Studio and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity. She continues to live in Springfield with her husband, Hayden, and enjoys walking her dog, traveling and Husker football.

The Springfield Community Foundation is an affiliated fund of Midlands Community Foundation. It seeks create opportunities to connect, engage and inspire our neighbors to elevate the Springfield community.

