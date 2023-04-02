The Springfield Memorial Library is the sole library in Nebraska up for a national award.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced last week that the Springfield library was among 30 finalists for the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

The medal is the nation's highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities, according to a news release. The Institute of Museum and Library Services is an independent federal agency that provides library grants, museum grants, policy development, and research.

Springfield Memorial Library Director Kellie Seiber said her library is honored to be among the finalists.

"It is a nomination for our whole community — for the patrons who attend our events, our loyal readers who love to find a good book on our shelves, and all the great people who bring our library to life," Seiber said in a release. "We are honored to be recognized for all the wonderful things our library has become to our community."

The national medal has recognized institutions that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities for more than 25 years.

"So many museums and libraries across the country are committed to providing programs that are vital to the health and growth of engaged communities," IMLS Director Crosby Kemper said in a release. "These institutions represent the best of what museums and libraries do for their communities."

IMLS is encouraging the Springfield community to share stories, memories, pictures and videos on social media using the hashtags #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals while engaging with IMLS on Twitter, Facebook and lnstagram.

National Medal winners will be announced in late May, with a medal presentation ceremony planned for this summer. The finalists include 15 libraries and 15 museums.

Find more information at tinyurl.com/imlsmedal.