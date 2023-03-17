The Springfield Platteview Community Schools has signed off on a $2.7 million settlement agreement among Sarpy County and four local school districts.

The proposed agreement follows the county government's insufficient distribution of payments made in lieu of taxes from 2018 to 2020.

Under the proposed settlement approved Monday, March 13, SPCS would receive $1.9 million for the school district’s general, building, capital and bond funds.

“We appreciate the collaboration with the Treasurer’s office in coming to an agreement,” SPCS spokesperson Nichole Baugh said.

Gretna Public Schools approved the settlement last month, which would provide the district $183,550. The Omaha and Millard school districts have not yet addressed the matter. The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners listed the agreement on its Tuesday, March 21, agenda.

At issue is the way Sarpy County distributed money from payments the Omaha Public Power District makes county, city and school districts instead of paying property taxes. The utility directs 5% of its gross revenues from the previous year’s retail electricity sales to those governments.

According to the lawsuit by the school districts, former Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger failed to include the tax levies of all school districts when calculating those tax payments, which reportedly led to overpayments and underpayments.

Subsequently, the lawsuit alleged that Trace Jones, who became Sarpy County treasurer after Zuger, refused to pay back what the county owes the districts, despite recommendations from state audit officials.