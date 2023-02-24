Springfield Platteview Community Schools is renovating the former Springfield Elementary School to become the district’s new administrative offices.

Boyd Jones began work at 765 Main St. in January with the demolition of the building’s east side. A statement from the district said the original 1964 section had outdated mechanical, electrical and plumbing equipment.

“The cost to bring that side of the building up to code versus the return on investment of saving the east side was not practical,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the west side has been gutted and is being prepared an updated HVAC system, a new roof, and other interior work.

“However, keeping parts of the original building alive while renovating the space into something more sustainable continues to be important to all of us," according to the school district. "During demolition, we were able to salvage much of the original wood ceiling panels from the school. A lot of that wood will be repurposed and used in the new design."

The project is broken down into two phases. The first phase will allow for several offices to open, starting around August 2023. The second phase, which will complete the project, is planned for September 2023.

“The original 1964 cornerstone plaque quill will proudly be displayed in the boardroom as a callback and a salute to those that helped make Springfield Platteview Community Schools what it is today,” the district stated. “We are excited to make the administration building something that we can grow into and have as a multi-use space for community use as well.”