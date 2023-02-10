As students returned to school amid the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic, they encountered many changes.

One was during school lunch, where students were no longer charged for their meal, as part of a federal policy change that reimbursed all meals regardless of students' household incomes. That reverted this school year, returning to the traditional federal subsidy program that offers free and reduced-price lunches for certain students based on income.

That program, however, has always left some families above the income thresholds — or who do not understand the application process — struggling to pay for school meals, which can filter down to students who may have to go without extras in the school cafeteria while they rack up a negative balance for their daily meals.

No student in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools goes without a nutritionally balanced school lunch, said Julie Denker, food service director for PLCS.

"Every student is never turned away from getting a full reimbursable meal," Denker said. "If they want to buy an extra milk, or they want to buy something extra, if they have a negative balance, that's when we say, 'No, you can't get anything extra today.'"

The same cannot be said for all schools, though, where students will sometimes be offered an alternative to a meal, such as a cheese or sunflower seed butter and jelly sandwich, or sometimes not receive food at all.

Denker said a TikTok video went viral before winter break that drew a lot of attention, including a local resident who reached out to PLCS to make a donation.

"People were saying, 'Hey, instead of paying for a coffee for the person behind you, pay it forward by passing off school meal debt not that meals aren't free for all,'" Denker said.

Several gifts, including $12,000 from St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Papillion, are allowing the Papillion La Vista schools to pay off the balance of school meal debt in the district.

The Rev. Amy Lippoldt, senior pastor of the church, said St. Paul's has given away its Christmas Eve offering for the past several years "as a way to bless the community."

"Being a church that reflects God's love to the community is really important to us," Lippoldt said. "In total, the congregation was able to collect $12,000 for that effort, which will actually allow us to pay off all of the current debt that students have and impact over 600 families by taking care of that bill."

Doing so means there's one less thing for those families to worry about going into 2023, Lippoldt said.

"We liked the idea of of making an impact right here with our neighbors, with people that we know that are struggling to make ends meet," Lippoldt said. "We want kids to feel like they can eat. We feel like food is a basic human right, and we don't like the idea of hungry kids. And, so, this was a simple way that we could that we could make a real impact in some families lives and also to erase any stigma that kids might have as they go to the lunchroom and don't feel like that they can get what they want."

Denker said that unpaid balances can carry forward year-over-year, meaning that debt from elementary or middle school could still be owed by high schoolers. Students who leave the district with unpaid balances have those costs covered by the district's general fund — that is, by school district taxpayers.

"Our amount every year is very low," Denker said. "We do such a good job of communicating to our parents and taking care of the families who really need the assistance."

High school seniors have to pay off their meal debt and any other fees as part of a graduation checklist. The district does provide access to support if they can't afford to pay those costs, referring them to donors through community and school foundations.

Denker said the one-time gift will mean those households carrying years worth of debt or debt for several students won't have to worry anymore, making a particularly profound impact for those families.

"It was just a very generous gift," Denker said. "The churches in this community are doing an amazing job of supporting our students in our school district. It just goes to show that this a special community."

Bills would provide free meals to all

Nationally, the School Nutrition Association recently called attention to the fragility of school meal programs as they face spiking food costs, labor shortages, supply chain issues and uncertainty when it comes to funding — especially if a 40 cent per lunch reimbursement rate increase approved for the 2023-23 school year is allowed to expire.

"School meal programs are at a tipping point," association president Lori Adkins said in a Jan. 11 news release. “Congress has an opportunity to protect this critical lifeline by making reimbursement increases permanent and allowing us to offer free meals to ensure all students are nourished during the school day.”

A survey of School Nutrition Association members found that 96% reported unpaid meal debt is a challenge, with nearly two-thirds describing it as a significant challenge. Among 847 districts reporting their debt, total accumulated unpaid meal debt exceeded $19 million.

With the loss of the pandemic free-for-all policy, schools also reported a 13% drop in average daily participation in school lunch. Schools that qualify under a program for community eligibility for free meals generally find participation increases, reflecting the reality that charging some students for food creates a barrier that results in them not taking a meal. Some may bring their own food, but others may skip meals altogether.

Some states have passed laws to continue providing free meals to all students regardless of income, according to reporting by Education Week. California and Maine have adopted universal free school meals, while Massachusetts, Nevada, and Vermont kept free meals in place through this school year.

Colorado voters also approved a tax increase last fall to fund free meals in schools among other school nutrition initiatives. Several other states are considering legislation about school meals, including Nebraska.

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh introduced Legislative Bill 99, dubbed the Hunger-Free Schools Act, which would provide free lunch and breakfast to all students using money from the state's general fund. The bill is scheduled for a hearing Monday, Feb. 13.

State Sen. Eliot Bostar also introduced LB 627, the Free Student Meals Act, which would also provide free lunch and breakfast to all students. Another proposal, LB 285, would automatically opt in eligible schools to the federal community eligibility program.

Cavanaugh introduced a the Hunger-Free Schools Act last year, and a fiscal note at that time estimated a general fund cost of $55.2 million per fiscal year.

Anahí Salazar of Voices for Children, in testimony Jan. 24 for LB 285, said research shows that access to school meals improves academic performance, behavior and attendance.

“When schools are able to offer no-cost meals without the barrier of this additional paperwork, stigma around eating assistance decreases,” Salazar said, according to a transcript of the hearing. “This creates a school culture where all students can participate in meals without hesitation. A student who is hungry cannot learn."