The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy announced financial support earlier this month to nine Sarpy and Cass county projects, as well as 131 additional projects statewide.

“These grants will assist many important local efforts to promote litter and waste reduction and help handle the costs of proper disposal of many materials, such as household hazardous waste and scrap tires," said Jim Macy, the department's director.

Nebraska Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive funds are generated by a fee on solid waste disposed in landfills, an annual retail business sales fee and a fee assessed on the sale of new tires, according to a news release.

The program's grants are also supported by a $1 fee on new tires purchased in Nebraska and a fee charged to certain manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of products that commonly contribute to litter.

Local grant awards include:

• Gretna Elite Academy – $173,420 waste reduction grant (scrap tire fee) for a 25% reimbursement for turf.

• Gretna Public Schools – $174,638 waste reduction grant (scrap tire fee) for 25% reimbursement for turf projects.

• City of Gretna - $81,433 waste reduction grant (disposal fee) for purchase of two skid loaders, UTV, Toolcat and dump trailer to use for street repair and recycling and tree removal and recycling and planting.

• Village of Murray – $980 waste reduction grant (scrap tire fee) for 50% reimbursement for rubber mulch.

• Papio Valley Nursery in Papillion – $66,790 waste reduction grant (business fee) for purchase a front-end loader to increase the amount of wood waste to produce dyed mulch for the market.

• Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District in Papillion – $20,550 litter reduction grant (recycling) for contract services for sorting, loading, transport and processing of electronics at four collection events.

• Keep Cass County Beautiful – $73,201 litter reduction grant (public education) for environmental programs for six school districts and youth environmental fair; adult educational events and presentations to community groups; booth at county fair and other events; quarterly newsletter; sponsoring litter hotline; and distributing car litter bags.

• Keep Cass County Beautiful – $1,330 waste reduction grant (business fee) for three events at different locations.

• Keep Cass County Beautiful – $1,600 litter reduction grant (cleanup) for cleanup mini-grants to schools and organizations ($50 per mile for 20 miles plus $10 per acre for 60 acres).