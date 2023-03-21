The State Highway Commission will hear an update on counties in the metropolitan area and hear feedback from the public during a meeting this week in La Vista.

The commission will hold a regular meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel and conference center, 12520 Westport Parkway in La Vista.

Commissioners will hear an update from District 2 Engineer Tim Weander as well as hear remarks from Nebraska Department of Transportation Director Vicki Kramer and an update on the legislative session. Public input will also be solicited.

NDOT’s District 2 spans Sarpy, Douglas, Washington and Dodge counties as well as part of Cass County to include Plattsmouth.

A dial-in option is available by calling 1-415-655-0003 using meeting code “2498 129 1202” to connect. For computer or mobile viewing, contact Sarah Soula at 402-479-4871 or sarah.soula@nebraska.gov.