State senators introduce 812 bills

Nebraska lawmakers introduced 812 bills during the first 10 days of the legislative session, the window for legislation to be filed for consideration.

Sarpy County's delegation -- made up of state Sens. John Arch of La Vista, Carol Blood of Bellevue, Jen Day of Chalco, Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue and Rita Sanders of Bellevue -- introduced 54 bills as well as four resolutions.

Legislative Bill 769, filed on the final day for introductions, Wednesday, Jan. 18, would make $60 million from the state's cash reserves available to help Sarpy County develop a new sewer system.

The Unified Southern Sarpy Wastewater System is expected to cost $250 million and generate more than $37 billion in new net spending over 30 years, according to a recent study.

Holdcroft was the primary sponsor of the bill, and Day and Sanders joined as co-sponsors.

Other highlights from Sarpy County senators include:

• Sanders' LB 71, which would require that public schools disclose instructional materials to parents and allow parents to request that their child be excused from certain lessons or activities.

Sanders introduced the bill alongside other Republican Sens. Joni Albrecht, Tom Briese, Lou Ann Linehan and newly elected Education Committee Chair Dave Murman.

• Day's LB 127, which would end life without parole sentences for minors in Nebraska. She said Nebraska’s neighbors all have moved away from the practice. The bill would not require that youths be given parole but would allow them the chance to have a parole hearing, during which they could make a case for having turned their lives around.

Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Kansas do not allow a life sentence option for minors. Minnesota and Missouri have no juveniles currently serving life without parole sentences, according to the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth.

Under the bill, juveniles convicted of a Class 1A felony could get a maximum sentence of up to 80 years and a minimum sentence of no more than 40 years. That would make them eligible to be considered for parole in 20 years. Current law provides for a maximum of life in prison and a minimum of at least 40 years.

“Sentencing youth to life without the possibility of parole is a closed door on the future, when we know how much young people are capable of change,” said Anahí Salazar, policy coordinator at Voices for Children.

Nebraska lawmakers passed the current sentencing law in 2013, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that barred states from requiring life sentences for juveniles. Lawmakers at the time rejected efforts to set the minimum at 30 years, with some arguing that would not be enough for the seriousness of the crimes involved.

• Blood's LB 211, which would create a “circuit breaker” program to help property taxpayers with limited incomes. It would provide refundable income tax credits for homeowners or renters with federal adjusted gross incomes of $100,000 or less for married couples or $50,000 for individuals. The income limit for farm and ranch land owners would be $350,000 or less.

• Holdcroft's LB 274, which would allow disabled military veterans with disabled veteran license plates on their vehicles to park in spots designated for handicapped or disabled people. Such spots currently are reserved for people with limited mobility.

• Day's LB 391, which would provide criminal and civil immunity for individuals who end their pregnancy either intentionally or unintentionally. Day has opposed previous attempts to restrict abortion access in Nebraska.

• Blood's LB 413, which would adopt an interstate compact that would help teachers maintain their licenses through multiple states.

• Holdcroft's LB 457, which would require Nebraska ballots to have serial numbers and at least three anti-counterfeiting features, such as watermarks, holographs and taggants, which are chemical or physical markers used to track and identify items.

The bill also would require video surveillance of polling places to track ballots from the time they are handed to voters until they are sealed in boxes to be taken to the local election office for counting.

• Day's LB 558, which would require that all public school employees be paid at least 70% of the statewide average hourly wage.

• Day's LB 675, which would allow Nebraskans to present a wide variety of identification documents to vote.

Along with state, federal and tribal IDs, the bill would allow IDs issued by high schools and colleges, IDs issued by counties and other local governments, Social Security and Medicare cards, birth certificates, adoption certificates, naturalization certificates and records issued by hospitals or nursing homes. The bill would not require people voting by mail to present ID.

Find a list of bills brought by Sarpy County senators at omaha.com/community/sarpy. Find a complete list of bill introductions at nnebraskalegislature.gov.

John Arch LB 461 – Change, transfer, and eliminate provisions relating to the materiel division of the Department of Administrative Services and procurement of services and personal property LB 708 – Require the Office of Probation Administration, the State Court Administrator, the State Department of Education, and the Department of Health and Human Services to enter into a memorandum of understanding for the sharing of data regarding data relevant to students who are under the jurisdiction of the juvenile court

Carol Blood LB 5 – Provide for compensability under Nebraska Workers‚Äô Compensation Act for mental injuries resulting from workplace violence LB 6 – Prohibit conditional use permits and zoning exceptions for delinquent property taxpayers LB 7 – Provide a statute of limitations for exposure to hazardous or toxic chemicals LB 8 – Change provisions of the Mobile Home Landlord and Tenant Act and provide for certificates of title and liens for abandoned mobile homes LB 9 – Change independent expenditure reporting requirements and require electioneering reporting LB 10 – Change motor vehicle and property tax exemptions for disabled veterans LB 11 – Change provisions relating to domestic abuse protection orders LB 12 – Create the Nebraska Human Breast Milk Bank LB 13 – Require coverage of human breast milk under Medical Assistance Act LB 38 – Provide an income tax adjustment relating to federal retirement annuities LB 39 – Require disability impact statements for certain legislation LB 40 – Adopt the Riparian and Water Quality Practices Act LB 211 – Adopt the Property Tax Circuit Breaker Act LB 280 – Adopt the Interstate Massage Compact LB 413 – Adopt the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact LB 559 – Provide for electronic filing of statements of financial interests and require additional elected officials to file such statements under the Nebraska Political Accountability and Disclosure Act LB 560 – State intent to seek federal funds under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 LB 561 – Adopt the Cosmetology Licensure Compact LB 639 – Change provisions of Nebraska Workers‚Äô Compensation Act relating to rules and regulations, case progression standards, and summons and eliminate requirements to distribute copies of certain materials LB 735 – Create a work group and establish the Nebraska Stewardship Program under the Nebraska Apiary Act LR 1CA – Constitutional amendment to require the Legislature to reimburse political subdivisions as prescribed LR 5 – Legislative Resolution to ratify an amendment to the Constitution of the United States relating to regulation of child labor

Jen Day LB 64 – Require the Department of Health and Human Services to provide notice in certain cases of child abuse and neglect LB 65 – Change provisions relating to the complaint tracking system and disciplinary action under the Child Care Licensing Act LB 78 – Redefine massage therapy under the Massage Therapy Practice Act LB 84 – Change provisions relating to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program LB 85 – Provide for express lane eligibility under the Medical Assistance Act and the Children's Health Insurance Program LB 90 – Change provisions relating to tax incentive performance audits LB 126 – Change provisions relating to homestead exemptions LB 127 – Change sentencing provisions for crimes committed by a person under eighteen years of age LB 391 – Provide criminal and civil immunity for pregnancy outcomes LB 558 – Require payment of a minimum wage for all school district employees LB 675 – Change provisions relating to elections and identification documents LB 676 – Create the Nebraska Diaper Distribution Grant program LB 677 – Create the Nebraska Knowing is Doing Something pilot program LB 678 – Change provisions and definitions of the Nebraska Fair Employment Practice Act relating to disability LB 679 – Create the Holocaust and Genocide Education Training Grant Program and provide duties for the State Department of Education, State Board of Education, and Commissioner of Education LB 680 – Change provisions of the Parkinson‚Äôs Disease Registry Act LR 16 – Recognize January 9-15, 2023, as Psychogenic Nonepileptic Seizures Awareness Week LR 26CA – Constitutional amendment to remove provisions regarding marriage from the Constitution of Nebraska

Rick Holdcroft LB 274 – Provide for persons with disabled veterans license plates to park in handicapped parking spaces LB 457 – Require video surveillance of voting and provide requirements for paper ballots, vote scanning devices, and vote tabulating equipment LB 480 – Change medical lien provisions LB 580 – Change provisions relating to agricultural or horticultural land receiving special valuation LB 590 – Change the personal needs allowance for eligible aged, blind, and disabled persons LB 730 – Adopt the Fair Access to Financial Services Act LB 769 – Authorize use of the Critical Infrastructure Facilities Cash Fund to develop a sewer system LR 15 – Congratulate the Gretna High School football team on being the runner-up in the 2022 state championship game

Rita Sanders LB 2 – Create the Commission on Asian American Affairs LB 3 – Change provisions for tax levies for bonds issued by political subdivisions LB 4 – Change homestead exemption provisions relating to qualifications, application requirements, and penalties LB 43 – Require hearing officers and judges to interpret statutes and regulations to limit agency power and maximize individual liberty LB 71 – Change provisions relating to parental involvement in and access to learning materials in schools LB 297 – Adopt the Personal Privacy Protection Act LB 583 – Provide for foundation aid and special education supplemental aid under the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act LB 771 – Provide for the Department of Veterans' Affairs to award grants to qualifying postsecondary institutions