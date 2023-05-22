The Stepperettes have been marching in La Vista's annual summer parade for some 45 years, but this year will be extra special.

Not only is it the 50th anniversary of the founding of this young people's baton and dance squad. The directors, Sue and Bob Foehlinger, are the grand marshals in Saturday's Salute to Summer parade.

"We're honored to be named grand marshals," Sue Foehlinger told The Times. "We've been in the community for so long and have enjoyed being involved in activities."

Her involvement in teaching baton twirling began in the summer of 1973. At the time, Sue Foehlinger was a drum majorette at Ralston High School and a group of second-grade girls wanted to perform baton twirling in the upcoming Ralston parade.

The lessons were held in her driveway.

Interest in baton twirling and her knowledge of it expanded. Eventually, she was asked to teach baton/pompon dancing in the La Vista Recreation Center.

When the program was announced, 75 kids signed up in one day, Sue Foehlinger said.

As more and more kids signed up, so did the need for bigger spaces.

The Foehlingers leased a space near 109th and Harrison streets and was the home for the Stepperettes for 20 years.

In 2016, they decided to construct a dual-purpose building. Sue Foehlinger praised city officials for being supportive, especially with getting the proper permits.

"They were very supportive in making the effort easier."

Today, their building at 11730 Peel Circle is called the Stepp Center.

Mondays through Thursdays, baton and dance are taught there, while special events like weddings can be rented on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. An online wedding registry has given the venue five out of five stars in its Best of Wedding category.

Over the years, the Foehlingers and their dancers have traveled across the county and beyond.

In 1990, they were invited to participate in a program called Friendship Across the World.

"It was 11 days in Russia," Sue Foehlinger said. "That was a trip those kids won't forget."

There are about 400 in her classes now ranging in age from 3 to 25.

"It's a sport," she said. "It takes a lot of dedication to be good."