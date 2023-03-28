Students at Bryan and Papillion La Vista high schools recently made blankets to benefit Project Linus. The organization provides blankets to children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need.
Project Linus held its annual Make a Blanket Day on Saturday, March 4, at the Bellevue high school. Papillion La Vista High School students in PLHS Student Council and National Honor Society also volunteered to make blankets over a recent weekend.
For more information on Omaha Project Linus, visit mahaprojectlinus.org.