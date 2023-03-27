Standing alongside a fire pit table he built, Mathew Zitek praised the training he received in his school’s career academies program.

“It has made a huge impact,” the Plattsmouth High School senior said.

Through the program, fellow senior Natalie Briggs was able to explore options for her career goal before finding the one she liked the best.

“It’s very helpful in that sense,” she said.

Eventually, she settled on pursuing a career in health care.

School officials and dignitaries from around the community gathered on Wednesday, March 22, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house for the school’s multi-million dollar career academies facility, where students learn in a real world experience.

“It’s providing skills for our students in our ever-changing job market,” said Brian Harvey, chairman of the Plattsmouth Community Schools Board of Education.

All of the students have a core curriculum, but they also take part in this program, said Tiny Harvey, assistant principal and academy facilitator.

“Students have the opportunity to focus on what their interests are, as opposed to having a generic curriculum,” she said.

This give them a head-start in pursuing their careers, instead of trying to seek their interests after high school, according to Harvey.

The program features three different academies, each focusing on related fields of study.

There’s the ATEAM that focuses on architecture/construction, transportation/logistics, environment/agriculture, art, and manufacturing.

BEACH offers schooling in business/marketing/management, education, audio-video technology/fine arts, communications, and human services/hospitality.

STEAM is geared toward science, technology, engineering, aeronautics, and mathematics.

Students learn skills in real world settings, such as a large kitchen for those pursuing a career in culinary arts.

Students interested in auto mechanics have a large garage area of their own. There are also wood making and welding shops, computer rooms and other specialized learning spaces.

Zitek learned to build his fire pit table in the wood making class, as well as introduction to engineering.

“I always had an interest working with my hands,” he said, adding that it took only about a month to put the table together.

The academies have been part of the school for numerous years now and have proven to be a “gamec hanger,” Harvey said.

Plattsmouth Community Schools Superintenent Richard Hasty said there’s a nationwide shift towards the importance of learning skills in various trades like auto-diesel mechanics and welding.

“We want to provide all students a path on whatever they’re interested in,” he said.

Briggs, who has been in career academies since her freshman year and is now a student core leader, said there is an added benefit in the program.

“Students become more engaging in school when they are taking courses they interested in,” she said.

Zitek summed up the impact of the programs: “I have had the opportunity to explore my interests. The opportunities are endless here at Plattsmouth High School.”