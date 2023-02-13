While nothing is set in stone, a planning and environmental linkage study suggests that 192nd Street and Capehart Road could be the next interchange added to Interstate 80.

Mike Helgerson, executive director of the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, presented the study to the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 31, providing an update before the next steps in the long process of securing federal approval for a new interchange.

Public involvement began around summer 2020 and was followed by a land use analysis, traffic study and additional study work, creating a list of possible alternatives.

Besides 192nd and Capehart, MAPA also looked at I-80 interchanges at 168th Street and Schram Road, 180th Street, 204th Street and Fairview Road, Platteview Road, and Plfug Road.

Helgerson noted that improvements at the Highway 370 and Highway 31 interchanges should see improvements, although those improvements on their own wouldn’t allow traffic to flow freely during peak hours.

“There is this need for some improvement,” Helgerson said. “Ultimately, we’re screening out alternatives.”

Helgerson said the highest estimated traffic volumes would be at 192nd and Capehart as well as 168th and Schram. The next busiest interchanges would be 180th Street as well as 204th and Fairview, with a “lower tier” of demand at Platteview and Pflug.

“You see that 192nd and Capehart both had the highest performance in terms of the traffic volumes and the transportation metrics that we were looking at in addition to the most public support and stakeholder support as well,” Helgerson said.

The second best performing was 168th and Schram, while “the remaining ones were found to be lower overall in terms of either performance or acceptance,” Helgerson said.

One wrinkle might be construction of a big lake in southwestern Sarpy County, a proposal that came out after the MAPA study got underway. Helgerson said that possibility would need to be factored into subsequent planning.

“There’s going to be a lot of other questions to be answered,” Helgerson said.

The next steps have the Nebraska Department of Transportation take the lead, resulting in a request to the federal government to make a change to the federal highway system. The remaining planning process will take at least a couple more years, in a best-case scenario, Helgerson said.

“We’re really happy with the overall outcome of this,” Helgerson said. “There was some question in the middle of this study whether we would be able to screen out any alternatives.”