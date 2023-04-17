Mark Stursma is being appointed deputy city administrator for the City of Papillion.

Stursma’s appointment will go before the Papillion City Council for approval during Tuesday's meeting.

Stursma has worked for the city for 19 years, most recently as the deputy administrator for community development and, before that, planning director, according to a news release.

Overall, he has a 28-year career in the field of planning and development, including a variety of experience working in both the public and private sectors. In his new role, Stursma will oversee the city’s public safety and community developments, which includes the police, fire, public works, planning and building departments.

“Mark has been instrumental in guiding the City of Papillion’s growth for the past two decades, and he’s always had a focus on what’s best for our residents and our city’s future,” Black said in a news release. “I am excited to appoint Mark to the next step in his career and have great confidence his talents will continue to benefit our community.”

Stursma’s promotion fills the position left by former deputy administrator Phil Green, who was recently appointed city administrator for Blair, a community where he had a long history before joining Papillion.

“I want to thank Phil for his service to the City of Papillion and wish him the best in his new role,” Black said. “Among other things, Phil was instrumental in the renovation and preservation of Papillion City Hall. I’m glad his talents will continue to impact the greater metro area."