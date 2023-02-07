Randy Sump received the Midlands Community Foundation's annual Reflection Award during a ball Jan. 21 at the La Vista Conference Center.

Each year MCF honors someone who has contributed significantly to Sarpy or Cass counties and the mission of the foundation during its Reflection Ball, according to a news release.

“We are pleased to present Randy Sump with our 2023 Reflection Award in recognition of his community involvement, particularly for his exemplary leadership while on the MCF Board of Directors," Karla Rupiper, the board's past president, said in a release.

"During his tenure, Randy was the driving force in transitioning MCF from a private foundation to a public charity which resulted in significant growth for the foundation," Rupiper said. "We are grateful for his strategic thinking and foresight to ensure the advancement and continued growth of MCF."

Sump is the owner of Oak Leaf Enterprises, where he designs, constructs and operates commercial real estate properties and land development projects.

He started his career at various communications companies before owning RTR Enterprises, which did business as Fast Lane Food and Fuel. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Kearney State College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Randy grew up in Sarpy County, spending most of his time in the Gretna and Springfield communities. Randy’s grandfather, Wally Sump, was a past recipient of the MCF Reflection Award.

Wally Sump was a huge influence on his grandson, introducing him to people and dealings with city and county government and local businesses. Randy Sump and his wife Christina are building a new home on his grandparent's farm south of Papillion.

Ramy Sump served on MCF’s Board of Directors as vice president, grants committee chair and asset growth chair during the foundation’s growth and transition from a private foundation to a public charity in 2009.

He was instrumental in restructuring the MCF to enable local communities in Sarpy and Cass counties to establish their own community foundations as affiliated funds and to enable many nonprofit organizations and individuals to establish designated, donor advised and endowed funds under MCF’s 501(c)(3) designation.

Over the years, Sump also has served various Gretna organizations: Gretna KIDS Committee; Youth Activities Association, Resurrection Lutheran Church Council, LB 1018 Committee and YMCA Exploratory Committee. He also volunteered on the University of Nebraska President’s Advisory Council.

He currently serves on the Voss-Mohr Cemetery Association Board, Sarpy County Economic Development Corp. County Infrastructure Committee, University of Nebraska Foundation’s Board of Trustees, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Foundation Board and the University of Nebraska at Kearney Capital Campaign Committee.

Sump enjoys golf, time with his family and leisure time in Phoenix. He has one son and four stepsons.