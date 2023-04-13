The Bellevue and NeighborGood food pantries are looking for donations to keep their shelves stocked and build new facilities to serve Sarpy County.

Bellevue's wish list for April includes canned chicken, Pop-Tarts, cereal bars, ready-to-eat soup, fruit cups, Jell-O, pudding, black beans, oatmeal, jelly, rice, juice, coffee, diapers (size 4-6), dish soap and laundry supplies.

NeighborGood's wish list for April includes jelly, baked beans, crackers, muffin mix, chili, sloppy Joe sauce, cereal, potato side dishes, carrots, fruit, dish soap and Kleenex.

Both pantries serve Sarpy County residents. The Bellevue Food Pantry is located at 1912 Hancock St., while the NeighborGood Community Pantry -- formerly called Tri-City Food Pantry -- is located at 302 American Parkway in Papillion in Heartland Family Service's building.

You can donate to the Bellevue Food Pantry or its capital campaign at encapnebraska.org/get-involved. Drop off food donations Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment by calling 402-292-2961.

You can donate to the NeighborGood Community Pantry or its capital campaign at neighborgoodpantry.org. Drop off food donations Mondays, Wednesdays or Thursdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. or Tuesdays or Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Connect with the pantries at facebook.com/BellevueNEFoodPantry or facebook.com/neighborgoodpantry.