The ribbon has finally been cut on Sweet Rice Thai Food.

After starting out as a food truck, Sweet Rice had opened a traditional restaurant with a dining room in downtown Springfield back in January.

The restaurant held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house with the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

"We are so happy that you’ve expanded your restaurant in Springfield!" the City of Springfield said in a Facebook post about the ribbon-cutting ceremony. "Love having you as part of the community!"

The success of Sweet Rice will be felt well beyond Springfield, too. The restaurant recently sent its food truck, along with its recipes, to support a business in New Mexico.