Omaha Mobile Stage has created a new metro-wide Performing Arts Youth Advisory Board.

"The purpose of this board is to connect young performing artists from throughout our metro and to give them a seat at the table where decisions are made," Jessica Scheuerman, executive director of Partners for Livable Omaha, the nonprofit that manages the Omaha Mobile Stage, said in a news release.

"Members will get a broader understanding of how the local arts nonprofit sector ticks and how public events are created and managed," Scheuerman said. "They will be better positioned for future careers as working performing arts and arts administrators."

Members will have opportunities for real world event production and marketing experiences alongside industry professionals from Opera Omaha, Omaha Community Playhouse, the City of Papillion, the City of La Vista's Salute to Summer, The RiverFront, Nebraska Arts Council, the City of Omaha Parks & Recreation and many others.

Nominations are open now for students age 12 to 19 in the greater Omaha area who are involved in the performing arts at school or the community.

Members will assist with the promotion and programming of the Omaha Mobile Stage youth talent show series. For more information, visit omahamobilestage.org/youthadvisoryboard.