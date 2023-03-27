A new senior living facility is inviting residents to take a swing at its virtual golf simulator or keep moving on its paddleball court.

The Brant held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, March 22. It's located at 6991 S 178th Plaza, across Harrison Street from Millard's Wheeler Elementary School, in an area that'll eventually be part of Gretna.

Gretna Mayor Mike Evans said his mother-in-law lives at the facility, so he's spent a lot of time visiting.

"It really adds quality of life for a lot of people," Evans said. "It's a great amenity for the area."

Jill Wheeler, the community’s new executive director, said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony that she's excited to bring another choice to Gretna, Sarpy County and the southwest Omaha metro area.

"This has really been something that is needed," Wheeler said. "The building is designed for folks to live well. So you will see a theater. You will see a fitness room. You will see a golf simulator. But also outdoors, we have a pickleball court, we've got outdoor kitchens and we have fire pits. So really, we are equipped to help people live their best life."

The Brant has 74 independent living apartments, with 44 assisted living and 20 memory care apartments coming in the next few months. It's managed by Minneapolis-based Health Dimensions Group, which is new to the Omaha market and operates 50 senior living and care communities across seven states.

Find more about The Brant at thebrant.com.