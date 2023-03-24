Financial woes, time constraints and personal safety concerns have led to the closing of The Dragon’s Closet in Gretna.

For five years, Rachel Eastman ran the charity out her home’s garage, serving hundreds of residents in need of back-to-school outfits, prom dresses, winter coats and everything in-between.

“I started The Dragon’s Closet as my personal mission to the #BeKind movement,” Eastman said in a 2018 interview. “The Dragons Closet was created to ensure everyone in our community had access to the most basic necessities, such as clothing or personal hygiene items, in an anonymous and supportive environment.”

The closet became a trusted community resource. However, recent events have proved too much for Eastman and her husband, Jeremy, to continue, she wrote on Facebook.

Eastman declined an interview with The Times, writing in an email: “I am sad to see it go, it was a great resource to so many in need in the community. But, we just could not keep doing it out on our home.”

In her Facebook posting, she said she was being “stretched thin” with raising 11 kids, including a child with special needs. Time constraints, including homeschooling, had taken their toll.

Eastman also cited that the quality and quantity of donations had been in decline following the pandemic. Combined with inflation concerns, the growing demand for aid, and the cancellation of the closet’s annual craft fair this year, she said “fundraising that should have lasted nearly two years has only lasted months.”

With a large amount of the closet’s inventory stolen from Eastman’s garage in February, and an attempted theft of her Jeep’s catalytic converter in March, she said the family had to take stock of the situation and pray. It let to the decision to close the Dragons Closet.

“The Dragon’s Closet has become such a huge part of my daily life that it feels like it is just a part of who I am and my identity. That is why saying goodbye is so hard, because it feels like a little piece of me is dying,” Eastman said.

The remaining items will be donated to a group aiding foster children, the Open Door Mission and Least of My Brethren.

“In almost five years, we have helped thousands in three flood ridden communities, sent girls to prom, provided Christmas Gifts to hundreds of youth complete with food boxes, gave away hundreds and hundreds of winter coats, sent over 800 Gretna Youth back to school with everything on their lists, had a heck of a fun time at our craft fairs and helped thousands secure clothing and other resources,” Eastman said.

“Four Eagle Scouts were able to earn their rank by assisting with programming. 4H Kiddos, Girl Scouts, National Honor Society kids and more earned service hours. The High School Students set records on their clothing drive and elementary students have collected hundreds of pairs of socks, and we took over Gretna Baptist Church with semi loads of donations.

“Every time there was a need the members of the community answered in a BIG way! I may have been the storage of The Dragon's Closet, but, it never would have been such a success without all of you,” she said.